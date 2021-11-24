Erbil Agro Pack International Exhibition attracts exhibitors from nine countries

Ismael Yaqub is one of the hundreds of people attending Agro Pack in the Kurdistan Region's capital city of Erbil. However, he is not there as a consumer. He is a local farmer promoting his food products.

Yaqub is selling his honey, walnuts, and dried cheese. He hopes to promote them to an international audience through the event.

"This is a great and unique opportunity for me," he told Kurdistan 24.

The event provides international industry professionals with a platform to market and showcase their agricultural products, specialized equipment, machinery, and other new technologies.

Turkish organizer So Fuar and the German exhibition specialist Fairtrade jointly organized this international exhibition. It is sponsored by ArLeAM Company, which is an Armenian agricultural production firm.

The exhibition is being held at the Erbil International Fairground. It began on Nov. 23 and will end on Nov. 26.

In addition to local business people, 174 exhibitors from nine countries nationwide are participating in the event. They come from the Netherland, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, Egypt, Turkey, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates.

"There will be quite a lot of companies from the Netherlands there," Hans Akerboom, the Dutch Consul General in Erbil, previously told Kurdistan 24 before the event.

This is the fourth international agro-food event in the Kurdistan Region. In 2019, 151 exhibitors and 7,245 businessmen in Iraq participated in the third exhibition.

The exhibition features agricultural products and machinery, food and beverages, fertilizers, pesticides, food additives, processing technology, and packaging materials.

Bakir Haydar brought his family with him to buy some of the many products on offer. They entered the event empty-handed and left with four bags full of food.

"We have found good quality products," Haydar said. "These opportunities are rare."

"It is not only about food,” he added. “It's also about having fun."