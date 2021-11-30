KRG monitoring travelers for new Omicron COVID-19 variant, says health minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is monitoring travelers to the autonomous region for any cases of the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus, the nation’s health minister said on Tuesday.

The Kurdistan Region’s health authorities have not yet detected any cases of Omicron, Health Minister Saman Barzinji told a press conference.

Barzinji said that preparations are underway and health authorities are “monitoring” those traveling to the region who might be infected with the new strain.

Erbil hasn’t recorded any case of Omicron yet, Dlovan Mohammad, the Kurdish capital’s health chief, told Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday.

Classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron has been detected in a number of countries, including the UK, Australia, and Israel.

Research is still underway to determine the new strain’s transmissibility and how dangerous it is compared to known variants of COVID-19.

To thwart the risk of outbreaks, some countries have already banned flights from certain African countries, where the new strain originated.

The Kurdistan Region recently announced that over 600,000 of its citizens have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, citing official figures.

Read More: Over 600,000 in Kurdistan Region fully vaccinated against COVID-19



Health scientists are worried the newly mutated variant might evade vaccine-induced antibodies against the contagion.