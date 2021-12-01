Kurdistan Peshmerga forces receive trucks from US-led coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga received a batch of trucks through the US Department of Defense (DoD)-funded Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program on Tuesday.

US Col. Jeffery Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director Military Advisor Group North, confirmed in a tweet that the Ministry of Peshmerga received a shipment of trucks. However, he did not specify how many trucks were handed over to the Ministry of Peshmerga.

“Troop mobility matters and today's vehicle @CJTFOIR (coalition) divestment to @KRG_MOPE (Ministry of Peshmerga) expands #Peshmerga capability to conduct personnel and materiel movements in their continued and valiant efforts to #DefeatDaesh (ISIS).”

US Col. Jeffery Todd Burroughs told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday that the coalition “is committed to our partners in their fight to secure the enduring defeat of Daesh (Arabic acronym for ISIS).”

“Of critical importance is their ability to sustain the force,” he said. “These vehicles will enhance the Peshmerga capability to move materiel, supplies, and personnel - expanding their operational reach and enhancing their ability to conduct extended operations to defeat Daesh (ISIS).”

The Ministry of Peshmerga (MoP) regularly receives vehicles and support from the US-led coalition against ISIS to support the Peshmerga forces in their continued fight against ISIS.

Seven Peshmerga were killed in clashes with ISIS since Saturday alone, showing the ongoing threat that group continues to pose to the autonomous region despite the destruction of its self-styled caliphate.

Also on Nov. 9, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs received two dozen new armored vehicles.

In addition to vehicles, the coalition has also provided stipends to the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs multiple times since 2015, the year after ISIS’ takeover of one third of Iraq.