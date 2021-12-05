Sport

Erbil football clashes weren't politically motivated: Governor

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Fans gathering in the stadium after the clashes between Erbil and Al-Shorta clubs' supporters at Franso Hariri Stadium, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
Kurdistan Al-Shorta Erbil Sport Club Franso Hariri Stadium

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The clashes between fans of the Erbil football team and the Iraqi Al-Shorta club on Saturday night had nothing to do with politics or the desecration of Iraqi flags, the governor of the Kurdistan Region’s capital said on Sunday.

As part of the Iraq Cup, the Erbil football team played against Al-Shorta club in the Kurdish capital’s Franso Hariri Stadium and won the match with a 2-4 draw. 

Clashes between the two teams’ fans ensued, resulting in injuries on both sides, according to Governor Omed Khoshnaw, who spoke to reporters on Sunday.

“The [aggression] had nothing to do with [Iraqi] flags or politics,” Khoshnaw insisted.

He said such incidents occur during football matches in the most developed countries.

The governor attended the match along with local officials on Saturday, saying he had witnessed the verbal exchanges and vandalism at the stadium.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw (second from right) cheers after Erbil football team scorred a goal against Al-Shorta, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw (second from right) cheers after the Erbil football team scored a goal against Al-Shorta, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)

Iraqi social media pages, including Al-Shorta Club management, reported that Iraqi flag were “disrespected” at the stadium by Erbil club fans.

The management and fans of Al-Shorta were respectfully escorted to Erbil International Airport, Khoshnaw said.

In addition to physical clashes between the fans of the two clubs, a number of stadium chairs were vandalized, the governor added.

