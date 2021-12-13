KRG will bring back bodies of Kurdish migrants who drowned in English Channel

ERBIL (Kurdistan Region) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Sunday that it is ready to bring back the bodies of Kurdish migrants who recently drowned in the English Channel.

“After a number of Kurds drowned in the English Channel between France and England on November 24, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has instructed the KRG Department of Foreign Relations (DFR) and the KRG representation office in France to take all necessary procedures for identifying the bodies and bringing them back to Kurdistan,” read the KRG announcement.

According to the KRG announcement, the DFR, Ministry of Interior, and the KRG representation in France are working closely with the French Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Interior, and French police to identify the bodies.

“In the next few days, the French government will formally deliver the names of the Kurdish people who drowned in the English Channel to the KRG,” the KRG announcement said. Then the bodies will be returned to the autonomous region.

The KRG expressed its sincere condolences to the victims’ families and assured them that it will cover all the costs of bringing their bodies home.

French and British authorities on November 24 reported that at least 27 migrants drowned off the northern French coast as they attempted to reach the United Kingdom.

Nearly 17 men, seven women, and three minors were among the victims, AFP reported.