Brett McGurk reassures Iraq of US commitment to strategic agreement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk on Sunday reassured Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji that the United States will respect its strategic agreement with Iraq.

According to al-Araji's media office, McGurk, accompanied by the United States Ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, met with al-Araji on Sunday.

Al-Araji office revealed that McGurk confirmed that the United States will not use Iraq's airspace or territory to launch attacks on a neighboring country.

"McGurk reiterated the United States' support for strengthening Iraq's ability in confronting terrorism," al-Araji's office said. "The United States is not a threat to any country, and that the common enemy is ISIS."

According to al-Araji's office, McGurk emphasized that having a strong and sovereign Iraqi government is in the strategic interest of the United States.

"De-escalation is in the interest of the country," al-Araji told McGurk. "Iraq seeks to move towards consolidating its security and stability, and strengthening its capabilities in all fields."

Iraqi officials have been concerned over the impact rising tensions between the United States and Iran could have on Iraq.

The seventh round of talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iran nuclear deal, ended on Friday with no progress. The US expressed its disappointment with Iran, saying that Tehran hadn't any "construction proposals".

