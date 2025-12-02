Barzani Headquarters: Bahçeli's Remarks Chauvinistic, Against Peace Process Spirit

Barzani Headquarters condemned MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli's "chauvinistic" remarks on President Barzani's Cizre visit, stating the trip followed an agreed protocol and was intended to support the Turkish peace process.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Barzani Headquarters has responded to remarks made by Devlet Bahçeli, Leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), regarding President Barzani’s visit to Cizre and his participation in the Melaye Cizîrî symposium.

The text of the response follows below:

Regrettably, regarding President Barzani’s visit to Cizre and his participation in the Melaye Cizîrî symposium, Devlet Bahçeli has once again spoken from a chauvinistic mentality, issuing a statement that is devoid of all customary norms and serves the interests of no one.

Bahçeli’s remarks come despite the fact that all security details and measures adopted for President Barzani’s visit were implemented in accordance with a protocol agreement between the relevant authorities of the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye.

Furthermore, whenever high-ranking Turkish officials visit the Region, they are accompanied by Turkish special military units, and no issues have ever arisen.

President Barzani’s visit was intended to support the peace process—a process Bahçeli claims to support.

We thought that God had guided Devlet Bahçeli onto the right path and that he had abandoned racism and chauvinism; however, it is evident that he remains the same "Grey Wolf" of old, now merely in sheep’s clothing.

Spokesperson for Barzani Headquarters

December 2, 2025