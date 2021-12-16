Art Frosh: Unique platform in Sulaimani displays Kurdish art

Kurdish paintings, sculptures, drawings, ceramics, and digital art are on display in a new platform called Art Frosh, which means ‘Art Seller’, in Sulaimani city.

Art Frosh is like an open buffet for art, displaying Kurdish art from all parts of Kurdistan and the art of Kurds in the diaspora. Founded by the Vim foundation, the platform is a non-profit project. Artists benefit from it by selling their works.

“Art Frosh is a Kurdish art platform that is dedicated to advancing and promoting the work of artists and introducing Kurdish artists,” wrote Art Frosh on its website. “In this platform, artists can display their work to viewers.”

“Art Frosh makes our work go professional,” said Karzan Sabir, a local artist. “The platform encourages us to do better, to be more creative, and I am happy that Kurdish art is sold daily in a professional way in Kurdistan.”

Art lovers and tourists now have one more place to add to their to-do list.

“Besides directly viewing each artistic piece, I can hear what it is about through an audio system,” said Sara Shorish, an art lover. “This place pleases me the most because it is so beautiful and full of masterpieces.”

The purpose of Art Frosh is not only to provide a platform for artists to sell their works but also to help them in other ways.

“This allows the broadening of the artists’ network, the globalization of their art, and the growth of demand for their work,” the Art Frosh website says.

Tourists and local people see Art Frosh as an excellent opportunity to learn about modern art in Kurdistan Region, all in one place.

“Before, you had to wait for exhibitions, but now it is open. It is there whenever you want to visit,” said Shorish. “And you now have a variety of art with good prices.”

Art Frosh has pieces of art that cost as little as $20 and pieces that sell for up to $3,000. There is also a wide variety of different art, including paintings (oil, acrylic, watercolor), sculptures (bronze casting, clay firing, stone carving, wood carving), drawing (charcoal, crayon, pastel and pen drawing), ceramics (crystalline and porcelain), and all kinds of digital art.

Art Frosh opened in November. Tourists and locals can visit it on any given day. Visitors can just look at the art, buy it, or do both.

The platform welcomes the work of all kinds of Kurdish artists. Visitors appreciate that Art Frosh pays equal attention to young female artists.

“I am happy that female artists display their work here,” said Shorish. “Through their art, we can understand their visions, pain and strength.”