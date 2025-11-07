Zakho Fans Nominated for Prestigious FIFA 'Best Fans' Award

The fans of Zakho SC have been nominated for FIFA's "The Best" award for 2025 after throwing 30,000 dolls onto the field for sick children.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a powerful and heartwarming recognition of a gesture that transcended the bounds of sport and touched the hearts of a nation, the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) has officially nominated the fans of Zakho Sports Club for its prestigious "The Best" award for the best fans in the world for the year 2025.

The nomination places the passionate supporters from the Kurdistan Region on a global stage, celebrating a moment of profound and exemplary humanitarian spirit that saw them transform their football stadium into a cascade of goodwill, showering the pitch with thousands of stuffed toys destined for sick children.

The announcement, made on Thursday when FIFA officially published the list of nominees on its website, pits the Zakho fans against two other remarkable stories of fan devotion from Spain and Argentina.

The nomination is a significant honor, not just for the club and its supporters, but for the entire Kurdistan Region, shining an international spotlight on a community that has consistently demonstrated creativity, passion, and a deep sense of social responsibility.

The act that captured the world's attention took place on May 13 of this year, just before a crucial Iraq Stars League match between Zakho SC and Al-Hudood. In a pre-planned and beautifully executed display, the fans, filling the stands with their characteristic energy and color, unleashed a remarkable spectacle.

On cue, they began to throw thousands of stuffed toys and dolls of all shapes and sizes onto the field, creating a vibrant and joyful carpet of plush animals on the green pitch. The toys were then carefully collected from the field before the start of the match.

But this was no mere playful disruption; it was an act of profound charity. Every one of the thousands of dolls was gathered and later donated to children suffering from illnesses, a gesture designed to bring a moment of joy and comfort to the most vulnerable members of their community.

The event was a powerful fusion of sporting passion and humanitarian compassion, a moment that went far beyond the final score of the football match.

In a statement following the event, the Zakho SC administration expressed its immense pride in its supporters.

"Throwing children’s toys inside the stadium showed exemplary humanitarian spirit, recognised by the sports community in Kurdistan, Iraq, and Asia," the club's statement read. The administration hailed its fans as the "backbone of the team," noting that they "consistently draw attention with their creative activities."

The club concluded with a message of hope for the future: "We hope their support continues as we strive for greater success.”

FIFA's nomination has now elevated that recognition to a global level. The Zakho fans are being celebrated for an act that perfectly embodies the positive power of football, demonstrating how the passion of supporters can be channeled into a force for immense good in the world.

The competition for the prestigious award is stiff, with the Zakho fans nominated alongside two other powerful and moving stories of football devotion. One of the nominees is the late Manuel Caceres of Spain, known to the world as 'Manolo el del Bombo' or 'Manolo the Drummer'.

A true icon of Spanish football, Manolo passed away in May at the age of 76 after dedicating more than four decades of his life to following the Spanish national team. Instantly recognizable with his Basque beret, his Spain No. 12 shirt, and his ever-present, massive drum, Manolo was a raucous and joyful fixture at major tournaments.

He traveled to an incredible ten FIFA World Cups and eight UEFA European Championships, his drumming the constant, passionate heartbeat of the Spanish supporters, from their home tournament in 1982 to their triumphant World Cup victory in South Africa in 2010.

His posthumous nomination is a tribute to a lifetime of unparalleled and iconic fan support.

The third nominee is the Argentinian "superfan" Alejandro Ciganotto, a supporter of the Racing Club de Avellaneda whose dedication defies all logistical and geographical limits.

Since 2024, Ciganotto has made a name for himself by following his beloved team to their away matches across the vast continent of South America entirely by land. Using a rugged combination of walking and hitchhiking, he followed every step of his team's knockout journey to their Copa Sudamericana success last year.

His incredible dedication was on display again this past May, when he conquered a journey of more than 7,000 kilometers, traversing Chile, Peru, and Ecuador on foot and by thumb, just to be present to watch his team's Copa Libertadores group-stage victory over Atletico Bucaramanga. His story is one of pure, unadulterated passion and a testament to the incredible lengths a fan will go to for their team.

The winner of the FIFA Fan Award is decided by a public vote, with football lovers from around the world invited to cast their ballot on FIFA's official website.

As the people of Zakho, the Kurdistan Region, and indeed all of Iraq rally to support their nominated fans, the story of the 30,000 dolls on the pitch has already achieved a victory of its own.

It has showcased to the world a community that is not only passionate about its football but is also deeply compassionate, creative, and committed to making a positive difference in the lives of others, a truly winning combination by any measure.

You can register your vote for the "FIFA Fan Award 2025" here.