Kurdish Designer Lara Dizeyee Named Among World’s Most Inspirational Figures of 2025

From Erbil to Milan, Lara Dizeyee’s rise to global acclaim reflects both her creative brilliance and her mission to bring Kurdish culture to the world stage.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdish fashion designer Lara Dizeyee has been named one of the “25 Most Inspirational People in the World for 2025” by the prestigious U.S.-based Gladys Magazine, recognizing her groundbreaking contributions to global fashion and cultural storytelling.

The honor marks a milestone in Dizeyee’s remarkable journey from the Kurdistan Region’s capital, Erbil, to international recognition. Her inclusion among globally renowned figures such as Nicole Kidman and David Beckham underscores the growing influence of Kurdish creativity on the world stage.

At the same time, BBC UK has released a documentary podcast profiling Dizeyee’s life and artistic evolution. The 34-minute episode, part of the network’s acclaimed “In the Studio” series, follows her as she prepares for her debut at Milan Fashion Week—a historic moment for both Kurdish fashion and female designers from the Middle East.

Born in Vienna and raised in the United States, Dizeyee’s life has been defined by resilience and reinvention. Her family fled northern Iraq during the years of conflict, a displacement that profoundly shaped her worldview.

With a degree in international relations from George Mason University, she initially pursued a career in the oil and gas industry, holding leadership roles across various public institutions.

However, driven by a deep desire to preserve her heritage, she left her corporate career behind to follow her passion for design. Without formal training, she founded her own fashion line in Erbil, experimenting with fabrics, colors, and techniques that would eventually define her signature style—a fusion of Kurdish tradition and contemporary haute couture.

Dizeyee’s work is rooted in her mission to protect and modernize Kurdish cultural heritage. Her designs—rich in color, structure, and symbolism—reinterpret traditional Kurdish garments, transforming them into bold, elegant, and globally resonant pieces.

“I want the world to see how beautiful my culture is,” Dizeyee has said. “My goal is to make Kurdish costume a household name and to share the story of my people through fashion.”

Her recent collection, “Milan Enchanted,” draws inspiration from Kurdish history and identity. Pieces in the collection pay tribute to the Erbil Citadel, Nowruz celebrations, and pioneering Kurdish women such as Hapsa Khan, a 1920s reformer who championed education and equality.

The show culminated with three designs symbolizing the colors of the Kurdish flag—a moving expression of national pride and hope for the future.

The BBC documentary highlights the emotional and logistical challenges Dizeyee faced in preparing for Milan Fashion Week: securing sponsorships, designing over 30 couture pieces, and coordinating a team of Kurdish artisans, tailors, and jewelry designers.

Despite limited resources, her show at Palazzo Serbelloni was a resounding success, earning praise for its authenticity and artistry.

In the film, British arts journalist Melissa Gronlund follows Dizeyee behind the scenes—capturing the last-minute crises, the quiet determination, and the moment of triumph when her models walk the runway draped in Kurdish-inspired designs.

As Gladys Magazine noted in its announcement, Dizeyee’s selection as one of the world’s most inspiring figures is not only a testament to her personal perseverance but also to her role in elevating Kurdish culture onto the global stage.

Dizeyee’s success represents more than artistic achievement; it is also a powerful statement of Kurdish identity, resilience, and female empowerment.

In an industry often dominated by Western aesthetics, she brings a distinct voice shaped by heritage, migration, and vision.

Today, from her atelier in Erbil, she continues to mentor emerging designers and promote cultural sustainability through fashion.

Her story—one of courage, creativity, and conviction—embodies the spirit of a new generation of Kurdish innovators redefining global culture.