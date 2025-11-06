PM Barzani Opens Rag Art Exhibition Celebrating Kurdish Cultural Identity

Organized by the Kurdistan Foundation, the exhibition highlights the historical and cultural roots of Kurdistan, featuring works that draw on themes of heritage, resilience, and collective memory.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday inaugurated the Rag art exhibition, an event dedicated to showcasing the depth and continuity of Kurdish cultural identity through contemporary visual expression.

Organized by the Kurdistan Foundation, the exhibition highlights the historical and cultural roots of Kurdistan, featuring works that draw on themes of heritage, resilience, and collective memory. The display serves as both an artistic celebration and an introduction to the evolving narrative of Kurdish identity.

A total of 21 young artists from across the Kurdistan Region are participating in the exhibition, presenting a diverse range of perspectives and styles that reflect the region’s cultural richness.

As part of the event, an artistic training program will be launched under the guidance of renowned Kurdish artist Iraj Qaderi Azar, known artistically as Zhilemo. The program aims to provide mentorship, artistic development, and cultural engagement for emerging creators.

The exhibition underscores ongoing efforts to encourage artistic expression, preserve cultural heritage, and support the next generation of Kurdish artists.