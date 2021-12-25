Security

Turkish drone strike kills two in northern Syria's Kobani: Report

A source told Kurdistan 24 that the drone struck a civilian house east of Kobani.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A Turkish drone on Saturday targeted a house in Kobani (Photo: SOHR)
Syria Rojava Syria Kobani Turkey

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike killed two people and injured two others near a Russian military base in the northern Syrian city of Kobani, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Saturday.

A source told Kurdistan 24 that the drone struck a civilian house east of Kobani.

After Turkey attacked northeastern Syria in October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire deals with Ankara, both of which allowed Turkish troops to control the area between Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain (Serikaniye).

Despite the agreements, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army continue to occasionally target areas held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the US-led coalition's main partner in the fight against ISIS in Syria.

Turkish drone attacks have killed several civilians and fighters in northern Syria since late 2019. Especially in the town of Kobani. In July and October this year, Turkish drone strikes targeted Kobani.

The SDF has earlier called on guarantor parties to “do their duties” in reference to the United States and Russia to stop the strikes.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
