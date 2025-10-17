European Parliament Lauds Kurdistan as a Beacon of Coexistence in the Middle East

The European Parliament highlighted the Kurdistan Region as a model of coexistence in the Middle East during a high-level debate on minority rights. MEPs praised its societal framework and tolerance, recommending it as an example for neighboring nations.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a significant acknowledgment of regional stability, the European Parliament has prominently featured the Kurdistan Region's deep-rooted culture of peaceful coexistence, holding it up as an exemplary model for the entire Middle East. The recognition came during a high-level debate in Brussels on Thursday, focused on the pressing issue of minority rights across the volatile region.

The debate, titled "How much will the situation in the Middle East affect Europe?", was hosted by ECR MEP Georgiana Teodorescu. The event gathered a distinguished assembly of Members of the European Parliament from the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group, representing Romania, Cyprus, Poland, and Sweden. They were joined by religious leaders, minority representatives, subject-matter experts, and journalists to deliberate on best practices and potential risks associated with the protection of religious minorities.

During the session, MEP Teodorescu, who has previously visited the Kurdistan Region, presented a comprehensive report on the rights of various communities throughout the Middle East, with a particular emphasis on Kurdistan. She characterized Kurdistan's societal framework as a "beautiful experience for the lives of communities," strongly recommending that neighboring countries observe and learn from its example.

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Minister of Transport and Communications Ano Jawhar attended the debate and conveyed the profound impact of the region's presentation. He said to Barzan Hassan Kurdistan24 correspondent: "Representatives from 10 countries participated in the conference and expressed their admiration for the experience and work of the Kurdistan Regional Government."

Jawhar further added that the Kurdistan Region's unique approach to fostering coexistence was a central theme of praise at the conference, with its experience being highly valued by the attendees. He also pointed out that the majority of participants, particularly MEPs, showed such keen interest that they expressed a desire to attend the upcoming National Day of Prayer in the Kurdistan Region.

Other European officials echoed these sentiments. MEP Maria Georgian said Kurdistan24: "We analyzed a very good example of Kurdistan and of the Kurds who really know what respect and acceptance and tolerance for other religions mean. I was amazed uh from what I saw. I had the opportunity to visit churches, to visit mosque, to visit schools, and uh I believe uh you are developing in a fantastic way and uh the principles that guide your life are so pure and so uh nice and I hope many other Muslim nations could learn from you."

MEP Carlo Ciccioli described the conference as a "very important initiative" for breaking the silence on human rights. He said to urdistan24: "It was a very important initiative because it leads us to raise awareness and to communicate the current situation of very little respect for the rights of spirituality, of religions, and the rights of peoples. I believe that we must emerge from mutism, from silence, and say out loud how things are. Not to let what is happening pass into oblivion. We must communicate to the world that at this moment there is a persecution and a single way of thinking that crushes the rights not only of individuals, but also of collectives, of communities."

The formal recognition within the EU's legislative body was hailed as a diplomatic success. Delavar Ajgeiy, the KRG Representative to the European Union, said to Kurdistan24: "It was excellent. In this special section, the Kurdistan Region was designated and determined as a great example. Meaning, the representative of the Kurdistan Region there talked about the achievements, the policies, and the steps that the Kurdistan Region and its people have taken throughout history to protect the rights of the different communities in the Kurdistan Region."

Shifa Barzani, the general supervisor of the Kurdistani diaspora, gave a speech online, addressing the liberation struggle of Kurdistan, the culture of coexistence in Kurdistan, and the organization of the Kurdistan diaspora abroad who are trying to find their place in the institutions of foreign countries.

The effort to elevate Kurdistan's profile is a strategic goal for Kurdish organizations abroad. Rahim Rashidi, head of the Office of International Relations for the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation, said to Barzan Hassan Kurdistan24 correspondent: "The main goal of the Confederation of the Kurdistan Diaspora is that in the decision-making centers, especially in the West, take the issue of Kurdistan seriously. We in the Canadian Parliament, and here in the European Parliament, intend to bring this issue to the agenda in the US Congress and in the parliaments of other European countries as well."

The debate was organized by a member of the ECR Group, a faction established within the 720-member European Parliament in 2009. The group, which currently has 84 parliamentarians, is dedicated to advancing reform within the European Union. The powerful testimony from its members affirms a growing consensus within the halls of European power: the Kurdistan Region stands as a vibrant and successful testament to the coexistence of diverse communities in the Middle East.