Iraqi Federal Supreme Court ratifies election results

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's Federal Supreme Court on Monday ratified the results of the Oct. 10 parliamentary elections after dismissing appeals by Shia parties demanding the court cancel the outcome of the vote.

The primary objectors to the election results have been members of the Shia Coordination Framework, which includes the Iran-aligned Fatah Alliance of Hadi al-Amiri, a party that saw the number of its seats in the Iraqi legislature nearly halved in the election.

Affiliates of the armed groups Fatah represents have marched in Baghdad as a show of force to reject the vote results and attempted to storm the fortified Green Zone, where government and diplomatic offices are located.

The supreme court's decision marks a new milestone in the government formation process. President Barham Salih will call on newly-elected lawmakers are to convene within 15 days of the certification of the election results. The eldest member would chair the legislative session.

Observers have said they expect the session to take place on Jan. 10, when lawmakers would elect parliament's top three posts, the speaker and their two deputies. They would also vote on a new president.