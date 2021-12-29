More Chinese companies will come to Kurdistan Region in 2022: Diplomat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – More Chinese companies will come to the Kurdistan Region in 2022 as China rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Chinese diplomat told Kurdistan 24.

“I believe that in the next year more Chinese companies will come to the Kurdistan Region and cooperate closely with our Kurdish friends on new projects,” Chinese Consul General Ni Ruchi told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday.

He expressed his hope that the Happy City tourist project in Erbil will be constructed in the new year, adding that Chinese and Kurdish authorities are in negotiations over the “cultural and tourist project”.

In September 2020, a Chinese investor submitted a proposal to the Erbil Investment Directorate for building a multi-million tourist city inside the autonomous region’s capital, according to Saman Arab, head of Erbil’s investment directorate.

Ruchi highlighted his country’s contribution to the Kurdistan Region in recent years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 300,000 doses of Chinese-manufactured Sinopharm vaccine have been provided to the Kurdistan Region, the diplomat added.

China also provided 100 solar-generated electric light poles for one of Erbil’s main streets.

Furthermore, cooperation between universities in the Kurdistan Region and China are also taking place, the diplomat said.

On the occasion of the new year, Ruchi extended his “best wishes” to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Kurdish people.

“I wish all of you good health and all the best in the coming year,” he said.