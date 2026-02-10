Kurdistan PM Barzani Launches e-Psûle to Modernize and Simplify Public Services

PM Masrour Barzani highlights citizen-centric reforms, 24-hour electricity, digital transformation, and a unified digital platform to simplify public services.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — On Tuesday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officially launched e-Psûle, a unified digital platform designed to modernize government payments and services. The ceremony was attended by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Ali Al-Allaq, Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, and numerous business leaders and investors from the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

As part of the event, a panel titled “Digital Journey: From Vision to Implementation” featured PM Barzani, who outlined the goals and broader impact of the platform.

PM Barzani described e-Psûle as a major national achievement, emphasizing that it is accessible to all Iraqis, enabling secure, fast, and convenient payment of government bills.

“Our goal with all these digital projects is not only to enable people to receive their salaries through banks, but also to make their lives easier by allowing them to access all government services digitally,”

Barzani said. “I congratulate the people of Kurdistan on this new project, which will make their lives much easier, and I wish them continued success.”

The platform is part of a broader effort to ensure that all citizens, regardless of location, have access to essential services. PM Barzani stressed that the government is committed to maintaining a transparent, citizen-centric system.

Barzani highlighted the synergy between e-Psûle and other digital initiatives, including Runaki electricity billing and personal accounts. “Through e-Psûle, the people of Kurdistan can now easily pay their bills without having to physically visit government offices or wait in long lines,” he said.

He also announced a special incentive: “Those who start using e-Psûle to pay their electricity bills within 30 days from its launch today will enjoy a 20% discount,” noting that this step encourages efficient energy use and strengthens citizens’ financial awareness.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of reforms in the banking sector as the backbone of digital transformation. “We need such reforms, especially in the banking system. Our youth are very knowledgeable about technology, and it will take some time for people to get used to these new digital initiatives,” he said.

He also underscored the partnership between the government and citizens: “The government has fulfilled its part by providing the services, and the people should fulfill their part by using them wisely and economically.”

Highlighting broader infrastructure achievements, Barzani noted the success of the Runaki electricity project, which has rapidly provided 24-hour electricity to 70–80% of the population. “I have been informed that by this coming summer, 100% of Kurdistan’s population will have access to 24-hour electricity,” he added.

He further stressed the government’s commitment to improving health and education, saying: “It is our agenda to improve the quality of education not only in the private sector but in the public sector as well, so we can guarantee a brighter future for our youth.”

Barzani concluded by calling for citizens’ continued trust and cooperation. “We need people’s trust and support to further develop Kurdistan and provide better projects and services,” he said.

Speaking later to reporters following the event, Prime Minister Barzani said e-Psûle is an integral part of the KRG’s broader reform agenda, which has been underway for some time.

He explained that the initiative stems from the need for a solid economic infrastructure in which every citizen in the Kurdistan Region—whether a public-sector employee or working in the private sector—has a personal bank account, enabling the integration of digital banking services into projects such as e-Psûle.

Barzani added that the platform simplifies access to public services by allowing citizens to pay fees for essentials such as water, electricity, and other government transactions at their convenience, while strengthening government oversight and increasing transparency in revenues and expenditures.

The e-Psûle launch represents a major milestone in Kurdistan’s digital transformation, aiming to streamline financial transactions, increase transparency, and enhance the quality of public services.

Officials described it as a foundational step toward a modern, citizen-centered governance model that integrates all government services digitally, setting the stage for sustained growth and innovation in the region.

The Central Bank of Iraq praised the leadership of Prime Minister Barzani in advancing digital government services during the official launch of e-Psûle. Ali Al-Allaq, Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, highlighted the prime minister’s direct and hands-on supervision of digital reforms, noting that Barzani personally monitors their progress and ensures they remain on the right track.

Al-Allaq said this level of daily oversight strengthens coordination and cooperation across the Kurdistan Region and reinforces confidence in the reform process.

Describing e-Psûle as a strategic step toward a modern digital economy, Al-Allaq stressed that reliance on cash is no longer compatible with today’s complex economic demands.

He emphasized the need for a secure and transparent electronic financial system to restore public trust in the banking sector, adding that the platform complements existing digital payment tools and marks an important starting point for upgrading Iraq’s banking and financial infrastructure.

The Central Bank, he said, fully supports such initiatives, viewing electronic payments as a necessity—not a choice—for enhancing transparency, strengthening financial capacity, and building a unified, secure digital system across Iraq in cooperation with the Kurdistan Region.

Developed and fully owned by the KRG, e-Psûle provides a secure, centralized system for paying government bills electronically, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no additional fees or commissions charged to users.

According to officials, the platform allows citizens to settle bills quickly and securely through multiple digital channels, eliminating the need for in-person, cash-based payments that have long characterized public service delivery in the region.

For decades, government bill payments in the Kurdistan Region relied heavily on physical cash collection and office visits, often resulting in long queues, high administrative costs, and inefficiencies for both citizens and government institutions. As demand for faster, more transparent public services has grown, these legacy systems have become increasingly unsustainable.

e-Psûle addresses these challenges by enabling citizens to view and pay bills instantly through mobile applications, participating digital wallets, and partner banks. Payments are processed securely and transparently, with digital receipts issued immediately and stored for future reference.