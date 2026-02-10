Iran’s Top Security Official Visits Oman After Renewed US–Iran Talks

Ali Larijani to meet Sultan Haitham amid regional tensions and fragile nuclear diplomacy.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The secretary of Iran’s highest security body arrived in Oman on Tuesday, just days after a new round of indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington was held in Muscat, signaling renewed diplomatic activity following months of heightened regional tensions.

Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, is scheduled to hold talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman and Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi, according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

The discussions are expected to focus on the latest regional and international developments, as well as expanding economic cooperation between Tehran and Muscat.

Larijani’s visit comes at a sensitive moment, following the resumption of dialogue between Iran and the United States in Oman on Friday—the first such engagement since the 12-day Iran-Israel war last June.

That conflict, which briefly drew in the US military, sharply escalated tensions and effectively froze diplomatic channels between Tehran and Washington.

Oman has long played a discreet but pivotal role as a mediator between Iran and Western powers, particularly the United States. Muscat hosted secret talks that paved the way for the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, and has continued to serve as a neutral venue for indirect communication amid recurring crises.

Analysts say Larijani’s high-level visit underscores Oman’s continued importance as a diplomatic bridge at a time when formal US–Iran relations remain severed, and trust remains fragile.

While details of Friday’s talks in Muscat have not been made public, their timing reflects cautious efforts by both Tehran and Washington to prevent further escalation after last year’s war with Israel.

The conflict raised fears of a broader regional confrontation and further complicated negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, which has advanced significantly since the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018.

Iran insists its nuclear activities are peaceful, while the United States and its allies argue that Tehran’s enrichment levels and reduced cooperation with international inspectors pose serious proliferation risks.

In addition to security and diplomacy, economic cooperation is expected to be a prominent focus of Larijani’s meetings. Iran, facing ongoing sanctions and economic pressure, has sought to deepen trade and investment ties with neighboring countries, including Oman, which maintains pragmatic relations with both Iran and the West.

The visit highlights Tehran’s dual-track approach of pursuing regional engagement while cautiously reopening diplomatic channels with Washington, with Oman once again positioned at the center of these efforts.