AstraZeneca Profit Soars 45% on Strong Cancer Drug Sales

British pharma giant posts $10.2 billion net income as US market and oncology portfolio drive growth.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Tuesday reported a sharp rise in annual profits, with net income jumping 45 percent in 2025, fueled by robust demand for its cancer medicines and accelerating growth in the United States.

The company said profit after tax climbed to $10.2 billion last year, up from $7 billion in 2024, underscoring the commercial strength of its oncology-focused strategy. AstraZeneca has increasingly positioned cancer treatments at the core of its business, benefiting from rising global demand for innovative therapies targeting lung, breast, blood, and rare cancers.

AstraZeneca’s oncology portfolio—one of the industry’s most expansive—has been a key driver of revenue in recent years. Flagship cancer drugs, including therapies developed in partnership with biotechnology firms and academic institutions, have gained wider regulatory approvals and expanded use across earlier stages of disease.

Industry analysts note that oncology medicines typically command higher prices and longer treatment durations, providing pharmaceutical companies with more stable and predictable revenue streams. For AstraZeneca, this has translated into sustained profit growth even as parts of the global drug market face pricing pressures and patent expirations.

The company has increasingly “zoned in” on the United States, the world’s largest pharmaceutical market, where spending on cancer care continues to rise. The US market offers higher margins, faster uptake of new medicines, and a regulatory environment that often enables quicker commercialization compared to other regions.

AstraZeneca has invested heavily in expanding its US footprint through research facilities, manufacturing sites, and clinical trials, aiming to secure long-term growth and reduce exposure to slower-growing markets.

The strong performance comes at a time when major pharmaceutical companies are racing to offset revenue losses from expiring patents by expanding into high-growth therapeutic areas such as oncology,

rare diseases, and biologics.

AstraZeneca’s results highlight how sustained investment in research and development—particularly in cancer science—can deliver significant financial returns.

With global cancer incidence expected to rise over the coming decades, demand for advanced treatments is projected to remain strong, positioning AstraZeneca to maintain momentum if it continues to innovate and successfully defend its market share.

The company’s 2025 results reinforce its status as one of Europe’s most profitable drugmakers and signal growing confidence among investors in its long-term oncology-driven growth strategy.