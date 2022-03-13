Erbil will stand firmly against ‘neo-Hulagus’, President Masoud Barzani says following missile attacks 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), said the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil would stand firmly against the “new Hulagus,” after a dozen ballistic missiles struck the Kurdish city on Saturday night.

Hulagu Khan was a Mongol ruler who led an assault on Baghdad, leading to the demise of the Islamic civilization of the Abbasid Caliphate.

A barrage of missiles fell on the city, causing extensive material damages to several buildings, including Kurdistan24’s main headquarters in Erbil.

“We strongly condemn last night’s cowardly attack on Erbil,” President Masoud Barzani wrote in a statement, describing the attack as “a crime against humanity.”

The Kurdish security forces announced that the missiles were fired from beyond the eastern frontiers of Iraq, without specifying any country.

Some light injuries were sustained by civilians close to the impact sites, according to public health authorities.

Barzani indicated Erbil would stand just as firmly against contemporary “neo-Hulagus” as it did in the past, referring to the historical defeat of the Mongol ruler in 1250 at the city’s citadel.

Diplomatic missions based in the Kurdish Region, as well as top Iraqi officials, have strongly condemned the attacks.