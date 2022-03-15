UNESCO completes restoration of Erbil Citadel northern ramp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Iraq announced on Tuesday that it had successfully completed the restoration of the northern ramp and retaining walls around the ancient Erbil Citadel.

"UNESCO, in close collaboration with the High Commission for Erbil Citadel Revitalization (HCECR), has successfully completed the restoration of the northern ramp and retaining walls around Erbil Citadel," the UNESCO Iraq office tweeted.

"These activities were carried out within the framework of the EU-funded project 'Support to Livelihoods through Cultural Heritage Development'. UNESCO, HCECR and ILO will continue their cooperation to achieve the project goals," it added.

The Erbil Citadel is a historic site that dates back thousands of years. It is considered "one of the most dramatic and visually exciting cultural sites not only in the Middle East but also in the world."

According to the World Monument's Fund, the High Commission for Erbil Citadel Revitalization (HCECR) was established in 2007. In 2010, the citadel was added to Iraq's tentative list for UNESCO World Heritage inclusion.

This followed the allocation of more than $13 million in public funds to preserve the site.

"Since then, UNESCO and various other foreign institutions have collaborated with HCECR to produce an overall preservation and rehabilitation project for the Citadel," reads the official World Monument's Fund website.