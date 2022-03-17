Iraqi Army discusses developing military capabilities with NATO

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Officials from the Iraqi Army and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Mission to the country discussed further developing the military capabilities of the Iraqi military forces, according to a statement.

General Abdel Emir Rashid Yarallah, the Iraqi army chief of staff, met Lieutenant General Michael Lollesgaard, the commander of the NATO Mission in Iraq, in Baghdad, where they discussed bilateral cooperation between the two sides, according to a statement from the Iraqi Defense Ministry.

The two officials agreed on the “continuation of cooperation” in regards to developing the Iraqi Army’s capabilities with guidance and training from NATO forces, the statement added.

They also discussed providing “logistical support” to the army as well as supporting the security apparatuses at “all levels”.

At the request of the Iraqi government, NATO has maintained a presence in Iraq since 2018 and provides training, guidance, and capacity building for the Iraqi armed forces.

The Mission includes hundreds of advisors and support elements, according to a fact-sheet from the international security organization.

NATO is also part of the US-led international anti-ISIS coalition, formed in 2014, to assist Baghdad and Erbil in combating the threats from ISIS.

The organization’s mission to Iraq was enlarged in 2021 upon a request of the government, broadening its advisory role and training programs for the security forces.