Iraq FM discusses Russia-Ukraine war with Lithuanian counterpart

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed the crisis in Ukraine in a phone call with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis on Friday.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, they discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Vilnius, the humanitarian repercussions of the Russian-Ukraine war, and the effects that war will have on the world economy and international peace and security.

Hussein expressed Iraq's concern about the Ukraine crisis, especially the deterioration of the humanitarian situation there. He stressed the importance of dialogue for defusing the crisis, halting the fighting, and maintaining security.

The two ministers also discussed the issue of Iraqi asylum seekers in Lithuania and how to deal with and resolve that humanitarian crisis.

On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that his country supports all efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.