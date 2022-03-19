Politics

Iraq FM discusses Russia-Ukraine war with Lithuanian counterpart

author_image Mustafa Shilani
Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein during a UN Security Council meeting in New York, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo: Iraqi Foreign Ministry)
Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein during a UN Security Council meeting in New York, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo: Iraqi Foreign Ministry)
Iraq Iraq Lithuania Ukraine

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed the crisis in Ukraine in a phone call with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis on Friday.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, they discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Vilnius, the humanitarian repercussions of the Russian-Ukraine war, and the effects that war will have on the world economy and international peace and security.

Hussein expressed Iraq's concern about the Ukraine crisis, especially the deterioration of the humanitarian situation there. He stressed the importance of dialogue for defusing the crisis, halting the fighting, and maintaining security.

The two ministers also discussed the issue of Iraqi asylum seekers in Lithuania and how to deal with and resolve that humanitarian crisis.

On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that his country supports all efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive