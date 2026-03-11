Ukraine to Send Drone Defense Experts to Gulf as Iran Attacks Intensify

Zelensky says teams will assist Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia with countering Iranian drone threats

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine will dispatch military specialists with expertise in drone defense to several Gulf countries this week, as regional states face ongoing missile and drone attacks linked to Iran amid the expanding Middle East conflict.

The Ukrainian president on Tuesday said teams of experts would travel to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia under agreements aimed at helping those countries improve their ability to intercept Iranian drones and missiles.

Zelensky said Kyiv’s experience defending against waves of Iranian-designed attack drones during the war with Russia has given Ukraine unique expertise that partners in the Middle East are now seeking.

“Our experience in protecting cities and infrastructure from massive drone attacks can be useful,” Zelensky said, adding that the first teams would share operational knowledge on detecting and intercepting drones.

For more than two years, Ukraine has faced regular nighttime barrages of Iranian-made Shahed drones used by Russia in its war against Kyiv. The experience forced Ukrainian forces to develop a range of relatively low-cost interception techniques, including electronic warfare systems and specialized interceptor drones.

Military analysts say these tactics—designed to stop large swarms of inexpensive drones—have drawn attention from Western and Middle Eastern partners facing similar threats. Iranian drone attacks across the Gulf have targeted military facilities, oil infrastructure, and transportation hubs in recent days.

Some Gulf countries rely heavily on expensive air-defense systems such as the Patriot missile system, which can struggle to counter large numbers of small drones and can quickly exhaust interceptor supplies. Ukrainian-developed solutions are seen as a cheaper alternative for countering mass drone attacks.

Zelensky said Ukraine has received requests from at least 11 countries—including several in the Middle East and Europe—seeking assistance with counter-drone defense as Iranian strikes spread across the region.

He confirmed that one Ukrainian team had already been sent earlier to Jordan to help protect U.S. military installations there after Washington requested support. The team reportedly deployed interceptor drones and provided training to local forces.

According to Zelensky, the cooperation is part of broader security coordination between Ukraine and countries confronting Iranian drone warfare. He also said Kyiv hopes that Middle Eastern leaders will encourage Russia to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, which could allow Kyiv to redirect more resources toward assisting partners.

The deployment comes amid a rapidly escalating regional conflict following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, which triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Middle East. Several Gulf states have reported interceptions of Iranian drones targeting military installations and critical energy infrastructure.

Security analysts say the move highlights Ukraine’s growing role as a provider of battlefield expertise in drone warfare—an area in which Kyiv has developed advanced operational experience during its ongoing war with Russia.

As Iranian drone attacks continue to spread across the region, Ukraine’s assistance could play a key role in helping Gulf states adapt their defenses against a rapidly evolving threat.