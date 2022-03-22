Germany grants €35 M to UNOPS in support of Iraq’s infrastructure rehabilitation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The German Embassy in Baghdad announced on Tuesday that Germany has granted €35 million (approximately $38.5 million) to the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in support of Iraq’s infrastructure rehabilitation.

🇩🇪 is proud to support the rehabilitation of Iraqi infrastructure with € 35million. Together with UNOPS we will rebuild community infrastructure like water and sanitation networks, roads and solar street lighting in 🇮🇶. #GermanIraqiFriendship https://t.co/4NgJvRv7CZ — German Embassy in Baghdad (@GermanyinIraq) March 22, 2022

“Germany is proud to support the rehabilitation of Iraqi infrastructure with €35 million,” German Embassy in Baghdad tweeted. “Together with UNOPS, we will rebuild community infrastructures like water and sanitation networks, roads, and solar street lighting in Iraq.”

The UNOPS stated in a tweet on Monday that conflicts have damaged critical infrastructures like roads, housing, water, and sanitation facilities in Iraq.

In #Iraq, conflict has damaged critical infrastructure like roads, housing & water & sanitation facilities.



With €35 million in funding from @KfW_FZ_int, we’re helping to improve basic living conditions for returnees. https://t.co/56ugFlpt3m pic.twitter.com/x0VZvKeAVw — UNOPS (@UNOPS) March 21, 2022

“In partnership with the government of Germany, UNOPS will help improve basic living conditions and access to public services for returnees in Anbar and Ninewa Governorates,” UNOPS said in a statement on Monday.

“With a total of €35 million in funding from KfW – the government of Germany’s development bank – UNOPS will rehabilitate housing and other public infrastructure damaged by the recent conflict – including roads, water, sanitation facilities, networks, and street lighting.”

UNOPS affirmed that the project would focus on building resilience in the Anbar Governorate and the Sinjar district in the Ninewa Governorate – homes to the highest percentage of returnees.

“Building on our robust partnership with KfW in the region, we are pleased to continue our cooperation in Iraq in support of communities in Anbar and Sinjar,” Muhammad Usman Akram said, the Director of UNOPS’ Multi-Country Office in Amman.

According to UNOPS, the new agreement marks the second phase of an ongoing shelter project with KfW in the Anbar Governorate.

As part of the first phase, 1,000 houses damaged by conflict are being rehabilitated, and some 2,400 individuals are receiving legal assistance to protect their housing, land, and property rights. The project’s second phase will benefit around 450,000 people who have returned to the affected areas.

“Strengthening local resilience by rehabilitating the war-affected infrastructure necessary for everyday life is one of the priorities of German cooperation with Iraq,” the Germany Embassy to Iraq’s Chargé d’affaires Peter Felten told UNOPS.

“The project in Anbar and Sinjar, financed through KfW on behalf of the German Federal Government and implemented by UNOPS, can contribute significantly to this end and will support host communities and internally displaced persons alike,” he added.

According to its website, the KfW Development Bank has been helping the German Federal Government to achieve its goals in development policy and cooperative international development for more than 50 years.