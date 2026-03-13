UNHCR: Up to 3.2 Million People Displaced Inside Iran Amid Ongoing Conflict

Most are reportedly fleeing Tehran and other major cities toward northern and rural areas in search of safety. UNHCR cautioned that this figure is likely to rise as hostilities continue, highlighting an escalating humanitarian crisis.

24 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported on Thursday that between 600,000 and 1 million Iranian households — representing up to 3.2 million people — are now temporarily displaced inside Iran due to the ongoing conflict.

Most are reportedly fleeing Tehran and other major cities toward northern and rural areas in search of safety. UNHCR cautioned that this figure is likely to rise as hostilities continue, highlighting an escalating humanitarian crisis.

Refugee families hosted in Iran, mostly Afghans, are also affected, facing heightened vulnerability due to their already precarious situations and limited support networks. Families are leaving conflict-affected areas amid rising insecurity and reduced access to essential services.

UNHCR, with its longstanding presence in Iran—including operational reception areas, helplines, and ongoing support programs—is adjusting its response to meet growing needs. The agency is working with national authorities and partners to assess emerging requirements and enhance preparedness as population movements increase.

The UNHCR stressed the urgent need to protect civilians, maintain humanitarian access, and ensure that borders remain open to those seeking safety, in accordance with international obligations.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a massive, coordinated military campaign against Iran. The operation, codenamed Operation Epic Fury by the United States and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel, has targeted Iran’s senior leadership, military installations, and nuclear infrastructure.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in Tehran during the initial waves of strikes. He has since been succeeded by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has vowed to continue resistance against the attacks and maintain the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. and Israeli forces have reportedly struck more than 6,000 targets across Iran since the campaign began, including ballistic missile facilities, naval bases, and key nuclear sites at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

Israeli officials also claim that approximately 80 percent of Iran’s air defense systems have been neutralized during the ongoing operations.

The escalating conflict has raised concerns over wider regional instability and potential disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly due to tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.