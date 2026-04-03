No Ceasefire: Iran Dismisses US Proposal and Doubles Down on Military Offensive

Iran rejected a US proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire, responding instead with continued strikes. A source close to the IRGC cited US miscalculation of Iran's military strength and a strike on a US fuel depot in Kuwait as key factors.

2026-04-03 22:17

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - There would be no pause. On Friday, Iran's Fars News Agency published a clarification from an informed source regarding Tehran's response to a US ceasefire proposal and the answer, delivered not in writing but through continued bombardment, left little room for ambiguity. Iran had rejected Washington's offer, and chosen escalation over negotiation.

According to the informed source, cited by the IRGC-affiliated media outlet, the United States submitted a proposal on Thursday for a temporary 48-hour ceasefire, channeling the request through one of Iran's friendly states. Tehran, however, did not issue a formal written rejection. Instead, it responded by pressing ahead with intensified strikes a posture that served as its answer.

The source offered an assessment of why Washington moved toward a ceasefire proposal in the first place, suggesting that the request reflected the growing pressure of regional developments and the serious challenges now confronting US forces. Before launching its war against Iran, the source said, the United States had miscalculated the Islamic Republic's true military capabilities a miscalculation that has since become increasingly apparent on the ground.

The informed source further noted that American diplomatic efforts toward a ceasefire intensified following a strike on a US forces' fuel depot on Bubiyan Island in Kuwait, indicating that the targeting of American military logistics had sharpened Washington's interest in a temporary halt to hostilities.