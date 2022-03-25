Iran, Syria UN representatives reiterate demand for US to leave Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iran and Syria’s permanent representatives to the United Nations both called for the US to withdraw its forces from Syria in their statements to the UN Security Council on Thursday.

Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and his Syrian counterpart Bassam Sabbagh both denounced the US presence in the Middle Eastern country at Thursday’s Security Council session.

“Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity cannot be jeopardized in the name of fighting terrorism,” Ravanchi told the session. “Therefore, all occupying and uninvited foreign forces, including those of the US, must leave the country immediately and without any conditions.”

For his part, Syrian representative Sabbagh told the Security Council that the West must end its military presence in the country and lift the blockade on it for security and stability to return to the country.

“Some states have competed during the current month to issue statements to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the terrorist war on Syria through their terrorist agents with the aim of hindering Syria’s development, destroying its achievements and shedding the blood of its citizens who defend their country’s sovereignty and dignity,” he said.

Sabbagh also, according to a UN press release, “decried the activities of the United States and Turkish occupation forces.”

The US military has operated in Syria since 2014, where it has worked with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to combat ISIS, which controlled approximately a third of Syria at the height of its power.

Turkey first intervened in Syria against ISIS in Operation Euphrates Shield (2016-17) in the northwest. It launched subsequent operations against the SDF in operations Olive Branch in Afrin (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) in northeast Syria. Turkey still controls the territories it captured during these operations with its Syrian militia proxies.

Iran, along with Russia, maintains that its presence in Syria is legitimate since, unlike the US and Turkey, its forces are in the country at Damascus's invitation.