Erbil Named One of Asia’s Top Travel Destinations for 2026 by Condé Nast Traveler

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Erbil has been named one of the Best Places to Go in Asia in 2026, according to a newly published feature by Condé Nast Traveler magazine. The recognition highlights the city’s growing appeal as a cultural, historical, and modern destination, marking a significant step in the Kurdistan Region’s efforts to position itself on the global tourism map.

The magazine describes Erbil as a “calm spot in a volatile region,” noting the city’s rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and vibrant, ethnically diverse society. The feature emphasizes a strong local desire to move beyond past negative headlines and showcase the region’s warmth, pride, and hospitality.

A key development driving this transformation is the 2025 establishment of Visit Kurdistan, a private-sector tourism initiative supported by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The project aims to attract 20 million tourists by 2030, signalling an ambitious long-term vision for the region’s tourism sector.

Erbil’s skyline reflects rapid modernization. New developments—including Erbil Avenue, a dynamic residential and commercial project—have brought international brands such as Gordon Ramsay’s Street Burger, EL&N London, CZN Burak, and Entrecote Café de Paris to the city. The United States is also preparing to open its largest consulate worldwide in an Erbil suburb, while a Real Madrid youth football academy is in development.

Alongside modern growth, Erbil is renewing its commitment to preserving its ancient heritage. Sections of the Erbil Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site continuously inhabited for over 6,000 years, have reopened following extensive restoration works, with a boutique hotel and restaurant planned. The Kurdish Textile Museum and the Cihan Cultural House, showcasing Kurdish cuisine, crafts, and local art, continue to draw visitors to the citadel’s historic heart.

The city’s iconic 120-foot Choli Minaret, long the tallest structure on Erbil’s skyline, is also set to undergo major restoration.

Condé Nast Traveler portrays Erbil as a city best experienced at an unhurried pace—from sipping tea beneath ancient ramparts to enjoying the lively cafés, bars, and live music venues of Ankawa. The magazine underscores the warmth and curiosity of local residents, describing their hospitality as one of the most compelling reasons to visit.

Erbil’s inclusion on the prestigious 2026 list is widely viewed as a milestone for the Kurdistan Region, reinforcing its emergence as a safe, welcoming, and culturally rich destination for global travelers.