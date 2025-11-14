KRG Invests 850 Million Dinars in Alane Tourist Village Infrastructure

KRG has launched 850 million dinars in service projects in Soran’s Alane village, including concrete works, retaining walls, and asphalt paving. Villagers praise the improvements, part of the Ninth Cabinet’s broader development and investment strategy.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has begun implementing a new round of service projects in the tourist village of Alane in the Khalifan district, allocating 850 million dinars from the independent administration budget of Soran to complete concrete works, retaining walls, and asphalt paving of the main road.

Local officials confirmed that the projects—supervised by engineers from the General Directorate of Municipalities in Soran—are scheduled for full completion next month. The initiative marks another phase of the Ninth Cabinet’s ongoing development efforts across rural areas.

Alane, known for its striking natural beauty, has already undergone major improvements. All internal alleys have been surfaced with concrete, and work is underway to pave the main village road with asphalt.

Residents of the village described the transformation as unprecedented.

Osman Risha told Kurdistan24 that the works have reshaped daily life:

“The road has now been paved with asphalt for us, and a hospital and a school have been built. The school has twelve and eighteen classrooms. Irrigation channels, water projects, reconstruction—everything has been completed.”

Fakhri Shehab, the village mukhtar, said the scale of service delivery is unlike anything the village has previously seen:

“All alleys have been concreted, asphalt work is ongoing, and more services are still being provided. What has been accomplished here has been done in very few places, and it is truly commendable. We thank them.”

In addition to paving and concrete work, retaining walls, water drainage systems, and irrigation channels have been constructed.

Mustafa Abdullah, supervising engineer, outlined the project’s technical components:

“The project includes asphalt and concrete paving, side drainage channels, retaining walls, and irrigation channels. The concrete paving covers about 15,000 square meters, and the asphalt paving covers 7,000 square meters.”

According to the Soran administration, 30% of its annual budget has been designated for service projects in villages and rural areas, a policy intended to ensure that development reaches the most remote communities.

The projects in Alane form part of a wider regional development agenda. Under the Ninth Cabinet, the KRG has launched 733 investment and tourism projects, many of them jointly executed with the private sector.

Mohammed Shukri, Chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment, said earlier that these initiatives reflect a long-term vision to strengthen economic infrastructure and expand the tourism sector as a pillar of sustainable growth.

Two strategic projects currently underway—the Erbil Green Belt and the newly launched Pathway of Life—aim to reshape the capital’s environmental and tourism landscape. The Pathway of Life, spanning more than 101,000 square meters and designed by local and Italian engineers, will feature lakes, water channels, and over 25 kilometers of commercial and tourism facilities.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has emphasized that such initiatives are central to diversifying the Kurdistan Region’s economy and strengthening its development trajectory.