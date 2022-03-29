Economy

UAE desires to increase investments in Kurdistan Region: Minister of Energy

“Kurdistan Region represents a balanced development example.”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
The UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei being interviewed by Kurdistan 24, March 28, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) desires to increase its investment in Iraq, especially in the Kurdistan Region, said Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, its minister of Energy and Infrastructure on Monday.

“We have a special relation with Kurdistan Region, and the Emirati companies are investing in the Kurdistan Region,” Al Mazrouei told a Kurdistan 24 correspondent. “We desire to increase our investments in Iraq, especially in the Kurdistan Region.” 

“I’m delighted for the opportunity to meet with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani,” he added. 

Al Mazrouei said he discussed with Barzani the UAE investments in Iraq and Kurdistan Region in the energy sector, particularly in electric power. He added that he believes the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will be supportive if their companies face any challenges. 

“Kurdistan Region represents a balanced development example,” he said. 

Prime Minister Barzani met with Al Mazrouei on the sidelines of the sixth annual 2022 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Dubai on Monday.

“We discussed new regional trade routes, energy security, and opportunities in roads, dams, and infrastructure,” Barzani tweeted.

