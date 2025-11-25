Black Friday Fever Takes Hold in Kurdistan as Markets Slash Prices on Everything from Tech to Toys

Black Friday discounts have launched across Kurdistan, with shops offering major deals on goods and services, often under localized names like "White Friday."

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The global phenomenon of end-of-year sales has firmly taken root across the Kurdistan Region, transforming the local economic landscape as shops and markets unveil sweeping discounts. As the calendar moves through November, a palpable sense of commercial anticipation has gripped the cities, with businesses announcing significant price reductions that cover virtually every sector of the consumer market.

From high-end technology and cosmetics to essential food items and clothing, the wave of "Black Friday" sales has begun, drawing in citizens eager to capitalize on deals that mirror the retail frenzies seen in Western countries.

While the tradition originated in the United States, falling specifically on the last Friday of November, the Kurdistan Region has adapted the event into a broader season of commerce. The discounts are not merely limited to a single day; rather, at the beginning of November, sellers—particularly those in major malls and establishments specializing in daily necessities—began rolling out their promotional rates.

This extended timeline has fundamentally altered local shopping habits, with many citizens now strategically waiting for the end of the year to purchase the bulk of their necessities, knowing that the cost of goods will drop significantly during this period.

The scope of these discounts extends well beyond retail goods, penetrating the service and entertainment sectors as well. Lana Hussein, a supervisor at a specialized club for children's games, spoke to Kurdistan24 about how her establishment is participating in the season.

Mirroring the aggressive strategies of the large malls and markets, her club has instituted a 50 percent discount on their games, a move designed to benefit educational institutions. Hussein explained that this initiative is particularly advantageous for both private and public daycares, kindergartens, and nurseries, allowing them to provide recreational opportunities for students at a fraction of the usual cost.

Hussein emphasized the inclusivity of the campaign, noting that everyone can come and bring their child to play under these new terms. Providing a concrete example of the financial relief these discounts offer, she detailed the pricing structure for large groups.

Every year, the club offers this halftime reduction, meaning that if an institution brings a large number of children—for instance, 100 students—the cost is reduced to a mere 500 dinars per child. Consequently, a group of that size would be charged a total of only 50,000 dinars, a price point that makes such outings accessible to a much wider demographic of families and schools.

While the economic mechanics of the event are straightforward, the branding of the occasion within the Kurdistan Region reveals a unique cultural adaptation.

Peshawa Taha, a local seller, offered insights into how the market navigates the terminology of "Black Friday," a name that some locals find unappealing. Taha noted that merchants often rebrand the event to suit local sensibilities, with various shops giving it different titles. He observed that the market is now populated with alternative names such as "Gold Friday," "Free Friday," or "White Friday." According to Taha, each seller changes the name for one reason or another, often operating under the belief that the original name is "not nice."

Despite the variations in nomenclature, the consumer appetite for the sales remains voracious. Taha pointed out that the public is highly attuned to the season, with customers frequently inquiring about the schedule of sales weeks in advance.

He noted that sometimes, as early as a month before the event, people ask sellers when they will be conducting their Black Friday sales—or whatever name they choose to call it. Taha emphasized that many, many people have a distinct appetite for these discounts and are fully aware of the opportunities they present.

As the season progresses, the markets of Kurdistan continue to bustle, proving that whether it is called Black, White, or Gold, the culture of the year-end discount has become an undeniable fixture of the region's commercial life.

Kurdistan24's correspondent Dalia Kamal contributed to this report.