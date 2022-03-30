Security

Asayish captures suspected ISIS member in Raqqa

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Asayish anti-terror units (HAT) (Photo: SDF Coordination and Military Center/Twitter)
Syria Asayish SDF Deir al-Zor ISIS raqqa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Asayish (also known as Internal Security Forces) captured a suspected ISIS member near Raqqa in Syria, the official Twitter account of the US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) announced on Wednesday.

“Our partner forces continue their commitment to security and the enduring defeat of Daesh (Arabic acronym for ISIS),” read the tweet.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Coordination and Military Center also tweeted that the ISIS individual was arrested by anti-terror units of the Asayish.

“The wanted individual was active in facilitating transportation, and was willing with his cell to hit security, stability, and threatening civilians,” read the tweet.

ISIS regularly carries out so-called sleeper cell attacks in SDF-held areas in eastern Syria.

The SDF liberated Raqqa from ISIS in October 2017 with support from the US-led coalition. The entirety of ISIS's self-styled caliphate was destroyed after the SDF captured the eastern town of Baghouz in March 2019.

The SDF rarely carries out operations against ISIS sleeper cells in Raqqa since most ISIS sleeper cell activity is in the eastern Arab-majority Deir al-Zor province.

