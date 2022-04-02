Religion

KRG calls on vendors not to increase price of goods during Ramadan

"In that spirit, we hope that in this month you refrain from increasing the price of goods."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Jalil Khayat Mosque in the Kurdistan Region’s capital city of Erbil. (Photo: Wladimir van Wilgenburg/Kurdistan 24).
Jalil Khayat Mosque in the Kurdistan Region’s capital city of Erbil. (Photo: Wladimir van Wilgenburg/Kurdistan 24).
Kurdistan Ramadan Masrour Barzani Krg Islam

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) called on citizens not to increase the price of goods during the holy month of Ramadan in a statement on Saturday.

“With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, we congratulate all Muslims in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the world.”

“The Muslim majority people of the Kurdistan Region have always abided by their morals. In that spirit, we hope that in this month you refrain from increasing the price of goods. The KRG will take all legal measures against profiteering,” the KRG said.

“We pray to God that this month serves as a source of peace and prosperity for our nation, and may all your fasting and prayers be accepted,” the statement concluded.

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs yesterday announced that this Saturday will mark the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

“I wish a blessed Ramadan to all Muslims,” Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani also said on Friday. 

“I hope this Ramadan brings peace, happiness, and stability for Kurdistan, Iraq and beyond.”

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive