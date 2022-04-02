KRG calls on vendors not to increase price of goods during Ramadan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) called on citizens not to increase the price of goods during the holy month of Ramadan in a statement on Saturday.

“With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, we congratulate all Muslims in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the world.”

“The Muslim majority people of the Kurdistan Region have always abided by their morals. In that spirit, we hope that in this month you refrain from increasing the price of goods. The KRG will take all legal measures against profiteering,” the KRG said.

“We pray to God that this month serves as a source of peace and prosperity for our nation, and may all your fasting and prayers be accepted,” the statement concluded.

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs yesterday announced that this Saturday will mark the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

“I wish a blessed Ramadan to all Muslims,” Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani also said on Friday.

“I hope this Ramadan brings peace, happiness, and stability for Kurdistan, Iraq and beyond.”