‘A Pillar of Coexistence’: Kurdistan Leaders Celebrate 55 Years of Islamic Scholars Union

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The senior leadership of the Kurdistan Region on Sunday issued a series of powerful and unified messages celebrating the 55th anniversary of the founding of the Kurdistan Islamic Scholars Union, hailing the organization and its members for their historic and ongoing role in defending the Kurdish cause, strengthening the culture of peaceful coexistence, and confronting extremist ideology.

President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani all released separate statements of congratulation, each emphasizing the union's deep roots in the Kurdish liberation movement and its vital, contemporary mission to promote moderation, tolerance, and national unity.

In his congratulatory message, President Masoud Barzani lauded the establishment of the union, which was founded upon the recommendation of his late father, the immortal Kurdish leader Mullah Mustafa Barzani, as a "historic step towards strengthening the role of religious scholars in the revolution and struggle of our people."

He addressed his warmest congratulations to the union's leadership and all esteemed Islamic scholars in Kurdistan, underscoring the profound and enduring link between the religious establishment and the national movement.

"This decision reaffirmed the status of Kurdish scholars of the Islamic faith in spreading national and patriotic awareness and coexistence among the different segments of society, and their role in advancing the just cause of our people in all stages," President Barzani stated.

His message framed the union not merely as a religious body, but as a foundational pillar of the Kurdish nation-building project, one that has consistently worked to weave the principles of patriotism and social harmony into the fabric of society. He commended the scholars for their "tireless efforts and their sacred mission" and wished them continued success.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani echoed these sentiments, highlighting the dual role that religious scholars have played in both the era of armed struggle and the current period of governance and freedom.

"Just as the Scholars Union and religious scholars struggled and made sacrifices during the era of revolution, they also have a prominent presence and role in the era of freedom in deepening the culture of coexistence, mutual acceptance, and tolerance," Region's President Nechirvan Barzani declared in his congratulatory message.

He specifically praised their crucial work in "confronting and eliminating extremist and radical thought, and promoting the spirit of patriotism and social peace."

This acknowledgment points to the vital function that the region's moderate religious leadership has performed in countering the narratives of violent extremist groups and safeguarding the Kurdistan Region's reputation as a beacon of tolerance in a turbulent Middle East.

On this significant anniversary, Region's President Nechirvan Barzani also paid tribute to the sacrifices made by members of the union, stating, "we remember with respect the martyrs of the Kurdistan Islamic Scholars Union and send salutations to their pure souls." He further reaffirmed the full support of the presidency for the union's work and its efforts to secure the rights of all religious scholars.

In a powerful and forward-looking conclusion, Region's President Nechirvan Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Region's unwavering commitment to its foundational principles of diversity and inclusivity.

"We emphasize that the Kurdistan Region will always remain, without discrimination, a homeland of coexistence for all its religious and ethnic components," he affirmed. "And we will confront, in every way, the discourse of hatred and any attempt to disrupt the culture of coexistence."

This declaration serves as both a promise to the people of the Kurdistan Region and a message to the wider world about the core values that define the region's identity.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also extended his warmest congratulations to the union's leadership and all its members, viewing with "respect and appreciation" the critical role they play in contemporary Kurdish society.

The Prime Minister's message focused on the scholars' contributions to upholding the core values of Islam and applying them to the pressing challenges of the modern era.

"We view with respect and appreciation the important role of the Kurdistan Islamic Scholars Union and religious scholars in general in deepening the high and humane principles and values of the Islamic religion, confronting extremist ideology, and strengthening moderation and the culture of peaceful coexistence among the various components of Kurdistan," Prime inister Barzani stated.

His praise for their efforts in "strengthening moderation" is particularly significant, as it highlights the government's recognition of the religious establishment as a key partner in the ideological struggle against extremism.

By promoting a message of peace, tolerance, and moderation, the scholars act as a vital bulwark against forces that seek to sow division and violence. The Prime Minister's message reinforces the KRG's view that a healthy and vibrant society is one in which religious leadership actively contributes to social cohesion and the promotion of shared human values.

Taken together, the three messages from the Kurdistan Region's most senior leaders present a unified and deeply appreciative assessment of the Kurdistan Islamic Scholars Union's legacy and its ongoing mission.

They collectively paint a picture of an institution that is not separate from the political and social life of the nation, but is intrinsically woven into its very fabric.

From its origins as a partner in the armed struggle for freedom to its current role as a guardian of coexistence and a promoter of moderation, the union is celebrated as a vital and indispensable pillar of Kurdish society.

The anniversary serves not only as a moment to reflect on a proud history of patriotism and sacrifice but also as an opportunity to reaffirm the shared commitment of the government and the religious establishment to building a peaceful, tolerant, and prosperous future for all the people of the Kurdistan Region.