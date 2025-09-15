Assyrian Advocate Hails Kurdistan Region’s Role in Safeguarding Assyrians' Rights

“Before 2003, the number of Assyrians in Iraq was the highest in the world. We even had a church in Basra, but now not a single Assyrian lives there. In Baghdad, 95 percent of the Assyrians have disappeared, either leaving Iraq or coming to the Kurdistan Region,” he explained.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Sam Darmo, head of the Foundation of Assyrians for Justice, praised the Kurdistan Region on Monday for playing a crucial role in protecting the Assyrian community, particularly since 2003, when their numbers elsewhere in Iraq declined sharply.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Darmo said the region has become a refuge for Assyrians fleeing violence and persecution. “Before 2003, the number of Assyrians in Iraq was the highest in the world. We even had a church in Basra, but now not a single Assyrian lives there. In Baghdad, 95 percent of the Assyrians have disappeared, either leaving Iraq or coming to the Kurdistan Region,” he explained.

He attributed the exodus to targeted threats and attacks, recalling the bombing of churches, including the tragic assault on the Sayidat al-Nejat Cathedral in Baghdad, where dozens of worshippers were killed. “Thank God, no church is being bombed in this region, and it is safe,” Darmo added.

In a landmark development, Darmo announced the construction of a monument in the Simele district to commemorate the massacre of unarmed Assyrian people by the Iraqi army—the first such monument since 1933.

The Simele massacre was carried out by the Kingdom of Iraq under the leadership of Army General Bakr Sidqi. It targeted the Assyrian population of Iraq in and around the village of Simele in August 1933. British estimates indicate that between 300 and 600 Assyrians were killed, while Assyrian sources estimate the death toll to be between 3,000 and 6,000.

While noting ongoing challenges such as land disputes and limited job opportunities, Darmo revealed that these issues were raised during a recent meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Washington. “We presented these issues to the prime minister, who promised to address them personally, which is very encouraging,” he said.

Previously, the head of the Foundation of Assyrians for Justice met with President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to coexistence and to safeguarding the rights of Christians in the region.

The Kurdistan Region has long been recognized as a refuge for ethnic and religious minorities fleeing violence in Iraq and neighboring countries. During the rise of ISIS in 2014, hundreds of thousands of displaced people—including Christians, Yezidis, and other minorities—sought shelter in the region, where the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) coordinated humanitarian and security efforts to protect them.

Assyrians, one of the oldest Christian communities in Mesopotamia, have faced waves of persecution and displacement across Iraq in recent decades. Many have resettled abroad, particularly in the United States, yet they continue to maintain close ties to their ancestral homeland. The Foundation of Assyrians for Justice, led by Sam Darmo, advocates for the protection of Assyrian rights and cultural heritage.

On April 23, the Kurdistan Region launched its first official celebration of the National Prayer Breakfast, an event dedicated to honoring peace and unity among diverse religious and ethnic communities.

The ceremony took place in the capital, Erbil, and was attended by President Barzani and numerous regional and international dignitaries.

Under the theme “Towards Unity in Faith,” this unprecedented initiative, spearheaded by President Barzani, marked a significant milestone in the Kurdistan Region.

