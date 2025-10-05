Russian Envoy Praises Kurdistan Region’s Stability, Strengthens Russia–KRG Ties

“The Kurdistan Region has a special position in Iraq and plays an important role in the Middle East. I compare the Kurdistan Region to an island of stability,” Rubin told Kurdistan24.

15 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Maxsim Rubin, the Consul General of the Russian Federation in Erbil, reaffirmed on Sunday the strength of historical ties between Russia and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the region’s stability and growing partnership with Moscow.

“The Kurdistan Region has a special position in Iraq and plays an important role in the Middle East. I compare the Kurdistan Region to an island of stability,” Rubin told Kurdistan24.

He acknowledged that regional developments inevitably affect Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in terms of security, but praised the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraqi leadership for maintaining hard-won stability.

According to Rubin, the Kurdistan Region remains one of the most secure areas in the Middle East, with authorities working effectively to protect residents and investors despite the turbulence in neighboring countries.

Highlighting the depth of bilateral relations, the Russian diplomat said his four years in Erbil had strengthened his personal and professional ties with the region. “Our relations with the Kurdistan Region are unique. We exchange views on various issues and find common ground,” he said.

Rubin also underscored Russia’s contribution to education, noting that Moscow provides 75 annual scholarships for Kurdish students free of charge.

On economic cooperation, he described the energy sector as the “backbone” of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region’s economies. Major Russian energy firms Gazprom and Russneft have invested nearly $5 billion in the region’s oil sector.

“The Kurdistan Regional Government is making every effort to attract foreign investors, while easing processes related to customs, taxes, and company registration,” he added.

Russia was among the first countries to establish a representation in the Kurdistan Region, which was inaugurated in 2007. The focus of their relations primarily lies in the energy sector, with Russian companies investing billions of dollars in the region throughout the 2010s.

In 2012, Gazprom entered into a contract with the Kurdistan Region for the exploration and production of oil from two blocks, which later expanded to three blocks. In February 2017, Rosneft invested $2.1 billion, marking the beginning of Russia's imports of Kurdish oil, with the first 600,000 barrels received in April 2017. Additionally, Gazprom signed a $400 million agreement with the Kurdish authorities in June 2017.

These investments have significantly strengthened the economic ties between Russia and the Kurdistan Region, positioning Russian companies as key players in the region's energy sector. This collaboration has also contributed to the Kurdistan Region's economic growth and infrastructure development, further solidifying its role as a major player in the global oil market.