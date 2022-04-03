Humanitarian

2 kolbars lost their lives in Iran last month: Hengaw

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kolbars carry an average of 75 kilograms (150 pounds) on their backs back and forth to make a living amidst rampant unemployment. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Iran Kolbars Iran Iranian Kurdistan Kermanshah

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A total of two ‘kolbars’ lost their lives, and another 31 were injured in Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhilat) in the past month, according to statistics released by human rights organization Hengaw on Saturday.

The report said 43% of the kolbars in March were hurt by direct fire from the Iranian armed forces. Most of the registered victims, 28 cases, are from Iran’s northwestern Kermanshah province. 

Exacerbated by limited employment opportunities and international sanctions, up to 170,000 Kurds from Iran make their living as border couriers, known as ‘kolbars’, by smuggling everyday goods, according to a report by the British government said in February.

Moreover, that report said that between 2020 and 2021, an estimated 370 kolbars were killed or injured by Iranian border guards. 

It noted that injuries and deaths are often caused by the hazardous terrain on the steep sides of mountains along with poor weather conditions.

