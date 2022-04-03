3 civilians injured by explosive device in Qamishlo

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Three civilians in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishlo were injured when an explosive device detonated on Sunday.

The Syria-based Rojava Media Center reported that three people were injured by a grenade.

#BREAKING

Grenade explosion in #Qamishlo city!

3 civilians were injured in the explosion. https://t.co/E8qz7n0yyP — Rojava Media Center (@Rojava_Media) April 3, 2022

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported two children were injured after they were playing with the explosive device in Qamishlo’s Qaddour Bek residential neighborhood.

SOHR documented other instances of civilians getting killed and injured by old landmines and other undetaonted explosives across Syria.

Since January 2022, at least 73 civilians, including two women and 30 children were killed by such devices. Another 81 civilians, including three women and 51 children, were also injured in the same period.