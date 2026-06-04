Iraqi PM Chairs Talks on Reviving Kurdistan Region Oil Production and Exports

According to the Ministry, the meeting sought to provide foreign oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region with assurances regarding a stable and supportive investment environment in Iraq, while encouraging them to promptly restart production and export activities.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Iraqi Oil Ministry announced on Thursday that a high-level meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi and attended by Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair, a Kurdistan Region delegation, and representatives of foreign oil companies, aimed to reassure investors and accelerate the resumption of oil production and exports.

According to the Ministry, the meeting sought to provide foreign oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region with assurances regarding a stable and supportive investment environment in Iraq, while encouraging them to promptly restart production and export activities.

The Iraqi Oil Minister explained that discussions focused on the challenges and obstacles currently affecting the operations of these companies.

He added that Prime Minister Al-Zaidi pledged to instruct the relevant government institutions to carefully examine the issues raised by the companies and conduct the necessary evaluations.

The minister said the objective is to formulate appropriate and lasting solutions that would address existing obstacles and facilitate the smooth resumption of oil production and exports from the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting comes amid ongoing efforts by Baghdad and Erbil to resolve outstanding energy-related issues and restore oil flows through export routes that have remained disrupted.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister met with a Kurdistan Region delegation and international oil companies in Baghdad, where both sides agreed on all issues related to resuming Kurdistan Region oil exports. Al-Zaidi pledged to remove export obstacles and address security concerns, while the Kurdistan Region delegation committed to increasing exports through the Ceyhan pipeline to maximum capacity. The meeting marked a significant step forward following recent talks between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

