Security

US-led coalition reaffirms continued cooperation with Kurdish-led SDF against ISIS

“Ensuring the lasting defeat of Daesh (ISIS) is our common goal.”
author_image Kurdistan 24
US coalition soldier kicks a ball with local children in northeast Syria (Photo: CJTFOIR official Twitter page)
Syria SDF US-led Coalition ISIS northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United States-led coalition once again reaffirmed on Monday its security cooperation with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against ISIS.

“Since 2014, @Coalition & the #SDF have been strong partners,” tweeted the coalition’s official account. “Ensuring the lasting defeat of Daesh (ISIS) is our common goal.”

“We remain committed to security cooperation & partnership with the SDF to help communities in NE Syria rebuild & flourish,” it added.

The coalition routinely reaffirms its support of the SDF and northeast Syria against ISIS.

On Saturday, the official account shared pictures of coalition troops and northeast Syrian children along with a tweet that read: “A glimpse of hope and happiness!”

“Thank you to our #SDF partners as they continue to build a sound and happy new life for the people of NE Syria; free of Daesh influence.”

