PM Barzani discusses security, illegal immigration with Britain's interior minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed security, illegal immigration, and combating organized crime with British Minister of Interior Priti Patel on Wednesday.

"Today, as part of our visit to Britain, we met the British Minister of Interior, Mrs. Priti Patel," Barzani said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "She expressed her happiness for the visit of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation and thanked us for the coordination and cooperation of the KRG with the British government on the illegal immigration issue."

"She also renewed her country's desire to enhance cooperation and coordination with the KRG on security, illegal immigration, and combating organized crime," he added.

Pleased to host @Masrour_Barzani here at the @UKHomeOffice today. Our discussions centred around security and migration – areas on which I look forward to greater cooperation with the @Kurdistan Region of Iraq in the months and years ahead. pic.twitter.com/Im2a6VhLzd — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) April 20, 2022

In their meeting, Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the need to take legal measures against human trafficking groups.

"Fruitful talk with Patel about our partnership — it makes the world a safer place for us and our partners," Barzani tweeted following the meeting. "We combat terrorism, organized crime, and disrupt people-smuggling networks."

"We will explore more ways to reduce migration — by creating jobs and opportunity."

Since arriving in London on Monday, Prime Minister Barzani met with the UK Secretaries of State for Education and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Minister for Asia and the Middle East, and the Minister of State for Defense Procurement.

The prime minister also met with his British counterpart Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street. The two leaders highlighted the cordial ties between the United Kingdom and the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani and his accompanying governmental delegation arrived in London on Monday to discuss trade and investment ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.