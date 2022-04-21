PM Barzani discusses reform with former British PM Tony Blair

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair on Wednesday.

“A pleasant chat with Sir Tony Blair on the difficulties in any reform and modernization agenda,” Prime Minister Barzani tweeted on Wednesday.

“We also discussed the situation in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.”

pic.twitter.com/M6XqqWtW7O — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) April 20, 2022

Both sides held “good talks on latest developments in Kurdistan, Iraq and the region, and #Kurdistan towards economic growth and more progress,” tweeted the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, Safeen Dizayee.

pic.twitter.com/24vznKIZBl — Safeen Dizayee (@SafeenDizayee) April 20, 2022

Tony Blair was the longest-serving Labour prime minister from 1997 to 2007.

Blair also decided to join the 2003 US military operation to overthrow Saddam Hussein and liberate Iraq from Saddam Hussein’s brutal rule.

“We are always grateful for what you have done,” Barzani told Blair during the meeting.

At the height of its brutal reign, the former Iraqi regime was responsible for countless acts of war crimes against minority groups in Iraq.

Hussein was eventually overthrown and sentenced to death by hanging following the US liberation of Iraq in 2003.

Barzani and his accompanying governmental delegation arrived in London on Monday to discuss trade and investment ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.