Ministry of Peshmerga meets with coalition military media advisors

“The goal of the meeting was the introduction, strengthening and use of the DMR (Digital Mobile Radio) military communication system in the future.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The Ministry of Peshmerga on Monday met with media advisors of the US-led coalition (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Media Directorate and National Awareness Directorate with the Communications Directorate of the Ministry of Peshmerga (MOP) met with US-led coalition military media advisors on Monday. 

The goal of the meeting was the introduction, strengthening, and use of the DMR (Digital Mobile Radio) military communication system in the future, the MOP tweeted. 

The ministry’s Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Jamal Muhammad, also met with Colonel Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director of the US-led coalition’s Military Advisor Group North, on Monday. 

“Chief of Staff LTG Jamal continues to push for change and reform while leading in the fight to #DefeatDaesh,” Col. Burroughs tweeted. 

The MOP regularly receives assistance and advice from the coalition. 

The assistance usually comes in the form of ammunition and vehicles provided through the US Department of Defense (DoD)-funded Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program.

