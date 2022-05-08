Security

SDF prevents alleged attack on US-led coalition in Deir al-Zor

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Special units from the Syrian Kurdish Asayish, part of the SDF, arrested 3 ISIS suspects in Deir al-Zor, Syria on April 29, 2021. (Photo: SDF Coordination and Military Operations Center/Twitter)
Special units from the Syrian Kurdish Asayish, part of the SDF, arrested 3 ISIS suspects in Deir al-Zor, Syria on April 29, 2021. (Photo: SDF Coordination and Military Operations Center/Twitter)
Syria SDF Deir al-Zor US-led Coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested ISIS members who were planning to attack the US-led coalition, the Syria-based Rojava Media Centre (RMC) reported on Sunday.

"Many #ISIS members, who were allegedly preparing an attack on the International #Coalition Forces in the Haqil Omer Gaz facilities area in Deir ez-Zor (Deir al-Zor), were caught in the operation organized by the #SDF," the RMC tweeted.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported that the SDF arrested villagers near the Zaiban's primary oil refineries in Deir al-Zor with coalition support. 

Read More: SDF fighter killed in suspected ISIS attack in Deir al-Zor: SOHR

Recently, ISIS increased its attacks in northeast Syria, especially in Deir al-Zor. On Apr. 17, ISIS spokesperson Abu Omar al-Muhajir claimed the group would avenge the killing of the previous ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, who was killed in February alongside his spokesperson Abu Hamza al-Qurashi.

Seven people were killed and four injured in an ISIS attack in Syria's Abu Khashab in the Deir al-Zor countryside on Apr. 27 during an attack on a tribal leader and former official in the Deir al-Zor Civil Council.

Read More: 7 killed by ISIS attack in Deir al-Zor

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive