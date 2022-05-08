‘KDP to hold its 14th congress in fall of 2022’: Politburo member

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) will hold its 14th party congress sometime around October or November of 2022, said Politburo member Mahmud Mohammed.

“Unfortunately, we could not hold a congress on time due to the war against ISIS, COVID-19, and the economic and financial crisis that Kurdistan Region has passed through,” Mohammed said. “However, in today’s meeting of the KDP Leadership Council, we decided to hold a party congress in the coming fall.”

“In today’s meeting, the Leadership Council gave the power to the politburo to start forming the special committees that work on preparations for holding a party congress in October or November of 2022,” he added.

KDP President Masoud Barzani held a Leadership Council meeting on Sunday to discuss the situation in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region.

The last time KDP held a congress was in 2010. According to the party’s bylaw, the KDP must hold such a congress every four years.