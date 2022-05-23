PM Barzani discusses cooperation with JICA president

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed expanding cooperation with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with its president Dr. Akihiko Tanaka on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday.

Barzani and Tanaka discussed JICA’s projects in the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the trade, agriculture, and technology sectors.

“We know that our farmers need new tractors, harvesters, and planting equipment; entrepreneurs need small loans, and tax breaks for startups to grow,” the prime minister tweeted after their meeting.

“Japan has common synergies with our people,” he added. “JICA President Akihiko Tanaka and I discussed how they can support these goals.”

JICA signed a Record of Discussions with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for the Technical Cooperation Project: “Capacity Development Project for Agriculture Research and Extension” on Mar. 29.

“This project develops human resources who can autonomously and continuously carry out planning, budgeting, research, and problem identification and analysis for the Agriculture Research Stations in the Kurdistan Region,” read an official JICA press release. “The project promotes the research's collaboration with the extension workers to communicate with and provide information to the farmers.”

“JICA aims to promote international cooperation and the sound development of the Japanese and global economy by supporting the socioeconomic development, recovery, or economic stability of developing regions,” the release added.

Earlier Monday, Barzani met with Qatar's commerce minister Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani and the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer.

Prime Minister Barzani is one of more than 50 heads of state and government attending this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos.