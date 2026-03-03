Oil Exports from Kurdistan Region Halted Amid Security Concerns

Over the past three days, groups affiliated with the Islamic Resistance have launched multiple drone attacks targeting areas across the Kurdistan Region.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Oil exports from the Kurdistan Region were suspended on Tuesday after exporting companies halted operations at regional oil fields due to escalating security concerns, a source at Iraq’s State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) confirmed, according to a Kurdistan24 correspondent.

Kurdistan24 correspondent Dilan Barzan reported that companies operating in the Kurdistan Region stopped production activities as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing war and rising regional tensions. Workers were withdrawn from oil fields for safety reasons, leading to the suspension of exports.

Over the past three days, groups affiliated with the Islamic Resistance have launched multiple drone attacks targeting areas across the Kurdistan Region. Air defense systems successfully intercepted all reported attacks, preventing damage to critical infrastructure.

Oil produced in the Kurdistan Region is exported through Turkey’s Ceyhan port, a key route for regional energy exports. The correspondent also noted that exports from the Rumaila oil field in Basra have been suspended, compounding the disruption to Iraq’s oil sector.

The halt is expected to cause significant economic losses for Iraq, whose economy relies heavily on oil revenues. Nearly 90 percent of the country’s state income depends on crude exports, most of which transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials have not yet announced when operations and exports will resume.