Kurdistan President, French FM Discuss Attacks on Kurdistan Region in Phone Call

Paris reiterates solidarity with Erbil and stresses continued coordination to preserve regional stability

12 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held a phone conversation late on Tuesday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, during which Paris reaffirmed its solidarity with the Kurdistan Region amid ongoing attacks.

According to a statement, the French foreign minister reiterated his country’s sympathy and continued support for the Kurdistan Region in the face of recent assaults targeting its territory.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional developments and prospects for resolving ongoing crises. They agreed on the importance of maintaining close coordination to safeguard stability and prevent further escalation.

For his part, President Barzani expressed appreciation for France’s consistent backing of the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the importance of France’s role — alongside the broader international community — in de-escalating tensions and shielding the region from the risks of wider conflict.