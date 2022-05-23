KRG appoints new Director General of Combating Violence against Women

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmad announced the appointment of Fenk Shafeeq as the new Director General of the General Directorate of Combating Violence against Women (DCVAW) on Sunday.

"Wishing her success in her new role. Can't wait to see another woman assuming a senior leadership position in the KRG," Ahmad tweeted.

The General Directorate, which is part of the Ministry of the Interior in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), was formed in 2007 to receive and investigate violence against women and help victims of domestic violence file complaints.

Last year, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited the directorate's different units, including the one managing the 119 hotline, which is one of the most important and active parts of the Family Advisory Center.

The hotline is designed to help victims of domestic abuse and violence. It's available 24 hours a day and offers complimentary legal and psychological advice.

In February, Prime Minister Barzani expressed his concern about the increasing number of incidents of violence against women in the region.

"I'm deeply troubled by recent violence towards women in Kurdistan Region. I reiterate what I have said; there is no honor in honor killing," he said.

