KDP President Barzani discusses foreign interference in Iraqi affairs with French President Macron

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani discussed foreign interference in Iraq's affairs and security developments with French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Friday.

"President Macron and President Barzani discussed the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the security developments in the country, and the foreign interference in Iraq's affairs," read an official statement from the Barzani Headquarters shared on Facebook.

On Tuesday, during a panel titled 'A New Security Architecture in the Middle East' at the 2022 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stressed the importance of an independent decision-making process in Iraq and ending foreign interference in its internal affairs.

"Iraq is very heavily influenced by outsiders and external factors, and it is very important for all of the friends of Iraq to try to make sure that the Iraqis are the masters of their own destiny," Prime Minister Barzani told the panel.

"In Iraq, we are trying to regain the independence of the decision-making process in the country," the prime minister said, adding that there hasn't been significant action taken "to put Iraq back on its track so it can defend itself and it can defend its sovereignty so it won't be an open ground for missile attacks."

On Friday, President Barzani also congratulated President Marcon on his recent reelection during their phone call. President Macon offered his sincere condolences to President Barzani over the death of two children in a rocket attack on a village in Duhok's Bamarni subdistrict on Thursday.

Two rockets were fired by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) at Ardanay village in Bamarni, killing the two children and injuring two adult males, the Kurdistan Region's Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) announced Thursday.

